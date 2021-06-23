Connecticut State Trooper Charged With DUI

Off-duty Connecticut State Trooper Andrew Murphy was stumbling and intoxicated in a parking lot this past weekend and then drove his personal vehicle, according to a Bethel police report.

He ignored a Bethel officer trying to pull him over, and later got arrested at his home on Sunday.

Trooper Murphy has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. He is being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, disobeying the signal of an officer and interfering with an officer.

His court date is scheduled for the state Superior Court in Danbury on June 28.