West River Development In New Haven Could Have 56 Apartments

A new housing project proposes 56 apartments to be built in the West River neighborhood of New Haven, Connecticut.

The development will cost over $24 million and could help provide housing and public space for people who live with below-average incomes. Construction is expected to begin next spring.

The development is in collaboration with the city, and WRSHIP of New Haven, which is part of a national movement to bring people of color into community development investment decisions.

Mayor Justin Elicker said the project is "a way to reconnect its downtown with surrounding neighborhoods."