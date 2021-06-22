Report: Demoted New Haven Principal Used 'N-Word' 4 Times With Staffers

New Haven schools officials released an investigatory report this week that found a principal used the “n-word” at least four times with staffers, days after an anti-racism training.

Laura Roblee was demoted as principal of Brennan-Rogers School last week. The new report shows Roblee had used the “n-word” to describe her discomfort about the use of the term “whiteness.”

Staffers said they were given no resources for healing from the incident. Illine Tracey is the Superintendent of Schools.

“Initially, I didn’t hear anything about people being harmed until action was taken. But now that they are saying they feel harmed or feel hurt I will address it,” Tracey said.

Tracey said the school district will bring in a third party to help create a plan to heal and work through any harm caused by the situation.