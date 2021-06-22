Philip Morris International To Relocate US Headquarters To Connecticut

Philip Morris International is relocating its U.S. corporate headquarters from New York to Connecticut. The move will bring about 200 jobs to the state.

Governor Ned Lamont helped facilitate PMI’s move to Connecticut. He said it would offset the jobs lost when General Electric relocated its corporate headquarters from Fairfield, Connecticut, to Boston in 2017. And Lamont said the state did not offer special incentives.

“It was not just about the numbers. We talked a lot about what makes this state special and why it could be special for PMI. We talked about the fact that we have some of the best schools in the world here,” Lamont said.

Jacek Olczak is CEO of PMI. He said the company considers Connecticut an ideal location.

“There was no push, no pull, a very normal conversation,” Olczak said.

He said the exact location of the new headquarters has yet to be determined but it will be in lower Fairfield County and the move should be completed by the summer of 2022.

PMI split from its U.S. parent company in 2008. It is now invested in alternatives to cigarettes.