No Spike In Connecticut COVID Cases Weeks After Dropping Mask Mandate

Connecticut officials said there has been no spike in coronavirus cases nearly a month after lifting the mask mandate for vaccinated individuals. As of Monday, the state reported no new COVID deaths since Friday.

Rick Martinello, director of infection prevention at Yale New Haven Health said there is still room for improvement as only under 60% of adults in Connecticut are vaccinated.

Additionally, new, more infectious variants are cause for concern.

Martinello said the Delta variant remains a threat as it is now responsible for 6% of the positive cases in Connecticut. The World Health Organization said the available vaccines will provide some protection against these new variants.