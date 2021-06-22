© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Mineola Native Is New Acting New York Eastern District U.S. Attorney

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published June 22, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT
gavel_pixabay_160610.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Jacquelyn Kasulis was sworn in on Monday as an acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Kasulis is a Mineola native. She will replace Mark Lesko, who will become acting assistant attorney general for the National Security Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Kasulis joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2008. This year, she served as chief assistant U.S. attorney overseeing divisions such as criminal, civil, administrative and appeals.

Kasulis said she plans to “ensure the safety of our community and pursue the cause of justice.”

