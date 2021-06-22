Mineola Native Is New Acting New York Eastern District U.S. Attorney

Jacquelyn Kasulis was sworn in on Monday as an acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Kasulis is a Mineola native. She will replace Mark Lesko, who will become acting assistant attorney general for the National Security Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Kasulis joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2008. This year, she served as chief assistant U.S. attorney overseeing divisions such as criminal, civil, administrative and appeals.

Kasulis said she plans to “ensure the safety of our community and pursue the cause of justice.”