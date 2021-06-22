© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut State Senator Resigns Due To Hostile Divorce

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published June 22, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT
Former Connecticut state Sen. Alex Kasser, D-Greenwich
Susan Haigh
/
Associated Press
Sen. Alex Kasser, D-Greenwich

A Connecticut state Senator from Greenwich said she has resigned because of a contentious divorce with her husband, a Morgan Stanley executive.

Alex Kasser railed against her husband in a statement and said she can no longer live or work in Greenwich. Kasser left her husband three years ago for a woman who worked on her Senate campaign. She has hired high-profile divorce attorney Robert Cohen to represent her.

Kasser was the first Democrat to represent Greenwich in the State Senate since 1930. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said the resignation is effective immediately, and a special election will be held to fill Kasser’s seat.

