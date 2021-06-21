N.Y. AG: Not Enough Evidence To Charge Nassau Police In 2020 Deadly Force Case

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced there will be no criminal charges filed against Nassau County police officers in the fatal shooting of a carjacking suspect.

Matthew Felix was shot in February 2020 by police. James’ office investigated as a result of a New York law that allows state officials to step in after police use deadly force on a possible unarmed civilian.

The report said Nassau police had tried to get Felix to pull over, when Felix put his car in reverse, hit a Nassau police car, then drove in the direction of an officer. Felix was struck three times by gunshots, according to the report. No body camera footage was available.

James’ office said there was insufficient evidence to prove that the officer’s use of deadly force was unjustified.

Nassau County Police did not return a comment.