Cuomo Signs New York Bill To Oversee And Discipline Prosecutors

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a new bill that creates a Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct. The Commission will investigate complaints and make recommendations to state judicial committees.

Cuomo said the new legislation improves the ability to effectively oversee and discipline prosecutors to make the court system more fair.

The bill has been opposed for years by the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York. They say it will delay the potential discipline of prosecutors.

Criminal justice reform groups hailed the measure after a long eight-year fight to hold prosecutors accountable.