Bridgeport Schools To Funnel $5M Pandemic Relief Funds Into Mental Health Support

Bridgeport Public Schools will use nearly $5 million in federal pandemic relief funds to help students and families with their mental health.

Effective School Solutions will train educators on how to assist students and staff dealing with trauma. It will start in six Bridgeport schools this fall with the hopes of expanding.

Students enrolled are automatically eligible for resources, including daily group therapy, weekly individual therapy, bi-weekly family therapy and parent support groups.

Superintendent Michael Testani said many children are suffering from trauma, as seen in the increase of children going to the psychiatric department at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.