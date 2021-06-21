Bill To Create Nassau Public Water Utility Moves To Cuomo's Desk

A bill authorizing the creation of public water services in Nassau County now awaits Governor Andrew Cuomo’s signature after it was approved by state lawmakers this month.

The measure will establish a South Nassau Water Authority and a North Shore Water Authority to replace New York American Water. The private utility company has among the highest water rates in the state.

State regulators said the public takeover would save customers an average of $433 a year.

The acquisition of New York American Water’s assets by this legislation could take years through proceedings and negotiations.