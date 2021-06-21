© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Bill To Create Nassau Public Water Utility Moves To Cuomo's Desk

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published June 21, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT
Faucet
Courtesy of Pixabay
/
Pixabay

A bill authorizing the creation of public water services in Nassau County now awaits Governor Andrew Cuomo’s signature after it was approved by state lawmakers this month.

The measure will establish a South Nassau Water Authority and a North Shore Water Authority to replace New York American Water. The private utility company has among the highest water rates in the state.

State regulators said the public takeover would save customers an average of $433 a year.

The acquisition of New York American Water’s assets by this legislation could take years through proceedings and negotiations.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandNassau CountywaterClare Secrist
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
See stories by Clare Secrist