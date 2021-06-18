© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Long Island Organization Provides Food, Necessities To Local Veterans

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published June 18, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT
Volunteers at the Freeport Armory on Long Island handed out hundreds of free care packages to veterans in need on June 18, 2021. The donated items included food, toiletries, clothes and sneakers.
Desiree D'Iorio
/
WSHU Public Radio
Volunteers on Long Island handed out hundreds of care packages on Friday to military veterans who were hit hard by the pandemic.

Veterans received free food, clothes and toiletries. All the items were donated, including sneakers and fresh vegetables.

Ralph Esposito, who runs the Veterans Service Agency, said many veterans who lost their jobs during the pandemic now struggle with food insecurity and homelessness.

“We look at this way: you serve your country, we’ll do anything we can for you. We’re here in America. The vets made it possible for all of us to be here today and do what we’re doing now,” Esposito said.

Esposito said Nassau County veterans in need don’t have to wait for the biannual giveaways. The agency can help with food, housing, and mental health counseling any time of year through their hotline. That number is 516-572-6565.

Long Island News
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
