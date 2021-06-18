Long Island Organization Provides Food, Necessities To Local Veterans

Volunteers on Long Island handed out hundreds of care packages on Friday to military veterans who were hit hard by the pandemic.

Veterans received free food, clothes and toiletries. All the items were donated, including sneakers and fresh vegetables.

Ralph Esposito, who runs the Veterans Service Agency, said many veterans who lost their jobs during the pandemic now struggle with food insecurity and homelessness.

“We look at this way: you serve your country, we’ll do anything we can for you. We’re here in America. The vets made it possible for all of us to be here today and do what we’re doing now,” Esposito said.

Esposito said Nassau County veterans in need don’t have to wait for the biannual giveaways. The agency can help with food, housing, and mental health counseling any time of year through their hotline. That number is 516-572-6565.