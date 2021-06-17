New Haven Establishes Task Force On Community Violence

Officials in New Haven are launching a regional task force to help tackle the rise of violence in the city and in surrounding communities.

The task force will consist of officers from New Haven and surrounding areas, as well as the Yale Police Department and New Haven State Attorney’s Office.

Acting Chief Renee Dominguez said the task force will allow the departments to focus on cold cases, as well as incidents where shots are fired but no one is injured.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the task force will also help solve investigations at a much quicker rate.