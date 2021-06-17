For Sale: A Working Lighthouse In Fairfield

The U.S. General Services Administration is trying to sell the Penfield Reef Lighthouse off the coast of Fairfield, Connecticut. That’s after a bidder in 2016 was unable to complete the transaction.

Those interested must register in advance and submit a $10,000 registration. Bidding starts at $100,000.

General Services spokesperson Paul Hughes said that the buyer of the lighthouse must accept that their new property will remain “an active aid to navigation.” That means the lighthouse can’t be converted in a way that affects its ability to operate.

General Services will open the applications on June 21.