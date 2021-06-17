© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut On Track To Automatically Enroll Eligible Students To Certain State Universities

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published June 17, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT
The state of Connecticut is on track to create a way for high school graduates to automatically gain admission to four state universities.

A provision in the state budget would allow both public and private high school graduates, or high school seniors, to attend one of four schools. They’re Western, Eastern, Southern and Central State Universities. UCONN is not included because it has a different statewide admissions program.

Students will still have to meet a minimum grade-point average and class ranking, but the exact figures haven’t been set yet. At least 12 other states guarantee eligible students admission to state universities.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
