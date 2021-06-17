Connecticut On Track To Automatically Enroll Eligible Students To Certain State Universities

The state of Connecticut is on track to create a way for high school graduates to automatically gain admission to four state universities.

A provision in the state budget would allow both public and private high school graduates, or high school seniors, to attend one of four schools. They’re Western, Eastern, Southern and Central State Universities. UCONN is not included because it has a different statewide admissions program.

Students will still have to meet a minimum grade-point average and class ranking, but the exact figures haven’t been set yet. At least 12 other states guarantee eligible students admission to state universities.