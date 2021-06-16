Shinnecock Nation, Southampton Agree To Land Preservation Deal

A sacred tribal land in the Hamptons will be preserved under a new deal between the town of Southampton and the Shinnecock Indian Nation.

Southampton Town Board members have approved an agreement to spend $5.3 million to preserve land in the Shinnecock Hills neighborhood of the Hamptons. The Shinnecock people have sought for decades to protect the area known as Sugar Loaf Hill to the tribe, an ancient burial ground for their people.

The town will use money from its Community Preservation Fund, which is a 2% tax on real estate transactions in the five eastern most towns on Long Island. The money is set aside for historic preservation, water quality upgrades and preserving open space.

The Peconic Land Trust is expected to buy the land fee title from the town for preservation. They’ll demolish a mansion on the property. And the tribe then expects the land will be returned to their stewardship.