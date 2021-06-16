Connecticut Schools Could Lose Casino Funding If They Don't Change Indigenous Mascots

Connecticut schools get funds from casinos run by two indigenous tribes — and about a dozen schools with indigenous mascots could lose that funding. That’s if a new part of the state budget goes forward.

State Senator Cathy Osten’s district includes both tribes’ reservations. Osten said most towns take tribes’ money without listening to their concerns about how the mascots are offensive.

The town of Guilford changed their school’s mascot last year. Paul Freeman is Guilford’s school superintendent.

“Local tribal organizations and communities in Connecticut were not supportive of us using that term. We knew they took offense at using that term, and so we decided to do the right thing,” Freeman said.

If the budget goes forward with the provision, schools would have two years to change their names or imagery before losing money.