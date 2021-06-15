New Homelessness Center Opens In New Haven

People experiencing homelessness in New Haven have a new safe place to socialize. It’s called The Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen or DESK.

The drop-in center is available for people to get a meal, use Wi-Fi, get away from the heat or just socialize with no questions asked.

DESK Executive Director Steve Werlin said he wants the center to be a place where people won’t fear “being kicked out and a place they can call home.”

Some residents began using their services after losing their jobs during the pandemic.

The center opened in April and revives services that were provided by the People’s Center back in the 1990s.

DESK is open from Sunday to Friday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.