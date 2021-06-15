Former Gang Leader On Long Island Convicted, May Serve For Life

A former Bloods gang leader on Long Island is facing up to life in prison after a federal jury convicted him this week of a list of violent crimes. The charges include attempted murder.

Prosecutors said Howard Davis spent years “terrorizing” Long Island neighborhoods.

They said Davis issued orders to members of the Bloods and carried out shootings to kill enemies of the gang. At least six people were injured.

Davis also faced drug charges related to the distribution of cocaine and heroin.

And he was charged with obstruction of justice after the mother of his child gave false testimony to a federal jury in 2016 leading to a dismissal of a gun charge.