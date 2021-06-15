© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Former Gang Leader On Long Island Convicted, May Serve For Life

WSHU | By Leah Chiappino
Published June 15, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT
gavel_pixabay_170103.jpg
Pixabay

A former Bloods gang leader on Long Island is facing up to life in prison after a federal jury convicted him this week of a list of violent crimes. The charges include attempted murder.

Prosecutors said Howard Davis spent years “terrorizing” Long Island neighborhoods.

They said Davis issued orders to members of the Bloods and carried out shootings to kill enemies of the gang. At least six people were injured.

Davis also faced drug charges related to the distribution of cocaine and heroin.

And he was charged with obstruction of justice after the mother of his child gave false testimony to a federal jury in 2016 leading to a dismissal of a gun charge.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandcrimeCourts & LawLeah Chiappino
Leah Chiappino
Leah Chiappino, an intern at WSHU since June of 2021, is a senior at Hofstra University majoring in political science and journalism.
See stories by Leah Chiappino