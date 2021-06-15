© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Cuomo Drops More New York COVID Restrictions As 70% Vaccination Milestone Reached

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published June 15, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT
N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Mike Groll
/
Office of N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo
N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Governor Andrew Cuomo said 70% of adults in New York have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. He said the state will celebrate by easing nearly all of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

Cuomo ended rules that limited the size of gatherings and required some types of businesses to follow cleaning protocols or take people's temperatures.

Businesses will no longer have to follow social distancing rules, or limit how many people they can allow inside.

Some rules will remain on New Yorkers, for now. People are still required to wear masks in school classrooms, large venues, homeless shelters, hospitals, nursing homes, jails and prisons.

Cuomo said there would be fireworks displays around the state to celebrate.

