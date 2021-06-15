© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut Municipalities To Get Boost From State In New Budget

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published June 15, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT
money_pixabay_160421.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Cities and towns in Connecticut will receive more than $229 million in additional funding from the state starting in the new fiscal year on July 1.

The new two-year state budget provides $2.6 billion in municipal aid.

The bulk of that money is earmarked for education spending.

Funding to schools will see an increase of $46 million. Much of that funding will be directed to lower-income districts where a large number of students are English language learners.

The city of Bridgeport will receive 6% more in the new state spending plan, while Fairfield will receive a 35% increase.

Governor Ned Lamont said the money is targeted to cities and towns to reduce property taxes.

Tags

Connecticut NewsFairfieldbudgetBridgeportConnecticutGovernor Ned LamontRoberto Rojas