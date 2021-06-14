Water Quality Grades Are Out For Long Island Sound Beaches

The environmental group Save the Sound has released its annual report card on the water quality at more than 200 beaches on Long Island Sound. Almost 80% scored an “A” or a “B.”

Six beaches in New London County in Connecticut made the top 20, along with three in the town of Oyster Bay on Long Island.

Tracy Brown is regional director at Save the Sound. She said overall the report is good news for swimmers, but more work needs to be done.

“Rain events in too many locations have become pollution events. We need to do a better job keeping our waste out of our coastal waters,” Brown said.

Brown said stormwater runoff and sewer overflows can contaminate the sound and lead to beach closures.

The report calls on state and federal lawmakers to focus on upgrading sewage infrastructure to help fight water pollution.

To find out how healthy your local beach is, visit www.soundhealthexplorer.org.