Connecticut News

Connecticut Legislature Beefs Up Nursing Home Fixes

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published June 14, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT
nursing home elderly old hands caregiving
Image by Gundula Vogel from Pixabay
/

Some big changes are expected at Connecticut nursing homes in the coming months.

State lawmakers passed several bills that attempt to address some of the deficiencies in long-term care facilities that were exacerbated by the pandemic. They increased mandatory hours of direct care employees and made changes to emergency planning requirements.

Those planning rules set aside additional funding for nursing homes, and require two-month supplies of personal protective equipment.

Legislators also strengthened the “bill of rights” to improve residents’ protections and families are allowed to monitor resident care with cameras in their rooms.

The bills are scheduled to take effect in January, if signed by the governor.

