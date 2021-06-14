Connecticut Fishermen To Be Fined For Poaching Bass

The General Assembly recently passed a bill that will make people pay $75 dollars for every striped bass they poach in Connecticut.

Only “catch and release” striped bass fishing is permitted in the state because the population is on the decline.

Before this measure passed, violators were given a misdemeanor offense. This was difficult to enforce and led to many cases being dismissed.

When the governor signs off on it, the new law will deter poaching by creating a system similar to getting a speeding ticket. Offenders can either pay or appeal it in misdemeanor court.