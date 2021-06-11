Additional Long Island Waters Opened For Wind Energy

The Biden administration is opening more waters off of Long Island for large-scale wind development.

The federal government announced that it is seeking buyers for eight leasing areas in waters between New Jersey and Long Island. The leases for developing offshore wind energy are part of President Joe Biden’s plan to create 30 gigawatts of wind power by 2030.

The U.S. Department of the Interior said the area could generate seven gigawatts of energy, enough to power more than 2.6 million homes.

The plan to build large wind turbines off the coast of Long Island has faced stiff opposition from commercial fishermen and beachfront homeowners.