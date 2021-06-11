© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Additional Long Island Waters Opened For Wind Energy

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published June 11, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT
The Biden administration is opening more waters off of Long Island for large-scale wind development.

The federal government announced that it is seeking buyers for eight leasing areas in waters between New Jersey and Long Island. The leases for developing offshore wind energy are part of President Joe Biden’s plan to create 30 gigawatts of wind power by 2030.

The U.S. Department of the Interior said the area could generate seven gigawatts of energy, enough to power more than 2.6 million homes.

The plan to build large wind turbines off the coast of Long Island has faced stiff opposition from commercial fishermen and beachfront homeowners.

Long Island NewsLong Islandwind energyJoe BidenOffshore WindDesiree D'Iorio
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
