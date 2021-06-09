© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

New York School Officials Announce Summer Plan To Make Up For Lost Learning

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published June 9, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT
School
Pixabay
/

New York state school officials released a proposal for making up academic learning lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly $9 billion dollars in federal funding will be made available to support summer school programs and more.

The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund plan will require Congress’ approval and be supported by federal American Rescue Plan money.

Bill Heidenreich, president of the Nassau County Council of School Superintendents, said the plan provides a much needed investment in education.

The plan lists the main priorities as offering summer programs to make up lost instruction time, closing academic performance gaps, tutoring and providing emotional support for students.

More than a half-billion dollars will help Long Island schools.

Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
