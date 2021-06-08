New York Utility Negotiation Bill Moves To Cuomo's Desk

A bill that would allow towns and villages on Long Island to seek competitive bids for energy now awaits a signature from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. He has until next week to act after when the legislative session ends this Thursday.

State lawmakers approved a bill this week that would allow municipalities to negotiate directly with utility companies to lower residential prices for electricity.

The programs could also give Long Islanders more control about where their energy comes from, including renewable sources like offshore wind.

Several towns including Southampton, East Hampton, Brookhaven and Hempstead already passed the local laws necessary to authorize these bid programs. State regulators would also need to approve how the Long Island Power Authority would negotiate.

Town officials said they hope to develop a competitive retail energy market on Long Island.