New Metro-North Feature Tells Passengers How Many Seats Available In Each Car
Metro-North New Haven Line riders can now see the number of available seats in approaching train cars.
To see the available seats, riders can check the digital signs on platforms five minutes before the train arrives or on the Train Time smartphone app at any point.
Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi said this should make it easier for people to find a seat or an uncrowded car.
The plan is to expand the feature to diesel and older rail cars soon.