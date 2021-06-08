© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

New Metro-North Feature Tells Passengers How Many Seats Available In Each Car

WSHU | By Olivia LaRosa
Published June 8, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT
A Metro-North train in Stamford, Connecticut.
Lil Keller
/
WSHU Public Radio
Metro-North New Haven Line riders can now see the number of available seats in approaching train cars.

To see the available seats, riders can check the digital signs on platforms five minutes before the train arrives or on the Train Time smartphone app at any point.

Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi said this should make it easier for people to find a seat or an uncrowded car.

The plan is to expand the feature to diesel and older rail cars soon.

