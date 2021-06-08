© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Feds Settle With New York State Over Safe Drinking Water Act Violations

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published June 8, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT
Federal environmental officials working on Long Island have settled with New York over claims that state agencies violated the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Thirty-six large-capacity cesspools operated in state parks above the aquifer that supplies most of Long Island’s drinking water. All the cesspools were closed between 2017 and 2019 — more than a decade after the water act required them closed.

Walter Mugdan is the Acting Regional Administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency. He says cesspool sewage systems use “centuries-old technology that can cause serious pollution of groundwater and drinking water.”

A State Parks spokesman says the agency "took aggressive action to ensure they were brought up to all modern environmental standards.”

