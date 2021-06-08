Feds Settle With New York State Over Safe Drinking Water Act Violations

Federal environmental officials working on Long Island have settled with New York over claims that state agencies violated the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Thirty-six large-capacity cesspools operated in state parks above the aquifer that supplies most of Long Island’s drinking water. All the cesspools were closed between 2017 and 2019 — more than a decade after the water act required them closed.

Walter Mugdan is the Acting Regional Administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency. He says cesspool sewage systems use “centuries-old technology that can cause serious pollution of groundwater and drinking water.”

A State Parks spokesman says the agency "took aggressive action to ensure they were brought up to all modern environmental standards.”