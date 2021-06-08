Connecticut House Expected To Pass State Budget Tonight

Connecticut lawmakers are expected to approve a $46 billion state budget deal in the House Tuesday night.

The new two-year plan spends about 6% more money than Connecticut’s current budget and still has a $2.3 billion surplus.

Vincent Candelora is the Republican House minority leader. He said the budget gained GOP support after Democrats dropped some of the new taxes they had proposed.

“Our caucus is very pleased that they have seen the light and they are putting forth a no-tax-increase budget at a time Connecticut residents are still trying to recover from the pandemic,” Candelora said.

And he said the GOP appreciates that more state money has been put into the unemployment compensation fund. That reduces the amount businesses would have to pay to replenish the fund.