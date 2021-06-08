© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Blumenthal, Others Reintroduce Federal Bill To Protect Against Anti-Abortion Laws

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published June 8, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut)
Lauren Victoria Burke
/
AP
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut)

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Representatives and advocacy groups for women’s reproductive rights announced the reintroduction of the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), which they said will help to safeguard against anti-abortion laws.

The effort to reintroduce WHPA comes as the Supreme Court will hear a case on a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks. This will be the first abortion case that this Court will hear that challenges Roe v. Wade.

Blumenthal said the country is facing a crisis on women’s right to choose.

“This measure would secure a providers rights to provide abortion services and a womans rights to recieve them,” Blumenthal said.

The WHPA was introduced in Congress in 2013 and never made it to the floor.

Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
