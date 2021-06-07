© 2021 WSHU
Conn. Lawmakers Abandon Taxes On Wealthy, Climate Pact, Health Insurers Tax In Budget Deal

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published June 7, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT
The Connecticut Capitol Building in Hartford
Johnathon Henninger
/
The Connecticut Capitol Building in Hartford

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Democratic legislative leaders said they’ve reached a tentative deal on a new two-year state budget that does not raise new taxes. 

While the budget does not raise new taxes, it does make major investments in education, health care, municipal aid, workforce development and rent relief.

However, one key element that Lamont was pushing to include was dropped: joining the Transportation Climate Initiative, a multi-state initiative that would raise money for clean energy investments. Critics said it would raise gas prices by five to nine cents. A proposed tax on health insurers was also abandoned.

The Democratic leaders who control the General Assembly said tentative budget language would be presented to both Democratic and Republican rank-and-file lawmakers in hopes of getting bipartisan support for the proposal.

Lamont said he wants to pass the budget before the General Assembly session adjourns on Wednesday at midnight. Legislators could vote on it as early as today.

