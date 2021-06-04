'A Lot Of Tension, A Lot Of Emotion': Connecticut Pot Bill Nears Passage After Extensive Negotiation

This weekend Connecticut lawmakers might take action on a bill that would legalize the adult recreational use of pot.

Representative Jason Rojas is the House Democratic majority leader. He said a deal on the contentious bill was finally reached with Governor Ned Lamont’s office at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

“A lot of compromises have been made. A lot of tension, a lot of emotion went into this legislation this year. I think overall people are going to see an adult use cannabis bill that is perhaps the best in the country,” Rojas said.

The bill would require wholesale and retail marijuana sellers to sign union agreements before they could apply for a license. And homegrown pot would be allowed as long as it’s not more than six plants. The legalization would take effect by May of next year.

Action on the bill is expected in the Senate first.