© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

'A Lot Of Tension, A Lot Of Emotion': Connecticut Pot Bill Nears Passage After Extensive Negotiation

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published June 4, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT
medicalmarijuana_apjimmone_170906.jpg
Jim Mone
/
AP

This weekend Connecticut lawmakers might take action on a bill that would legalize the adult recreational use of pot.

Representative Jason Rojas is the House Democratic majority leader. He said a deal on the contentious bill was finally reached with Governor Ned Lamont’s office at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

“A lot of compromises have been made. A lot of tension, a lot of emotion went into this legislation this year. I think overall people are going to see an adult use cannabis bill that is perhaps the best in the country,” Rojas said.

The bill would require wholesale and retail marijuana sellers to sign union agreements before they could apply for a license. And homegrown pot would be allowed as long as it’s not more than six plants. The legalization would take effect by May of next year.

Action on the bill is expected in the Senate first.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutmarijuanaLegalized MarijuanaMarijuana LegalizationCannabis
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma