Police Arrest 74-Year-Old Man In Connection With Connecticut Capitol Building Shooting

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published June 3, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT
The Connecticut Capitol Building in Hartford
Johnathon Henninger
/
The Connecticut Capitol Building in Hartford

Connecticut state police said the gunman who shot at the state Capitol over the holiday weekend has been arrested.

Southington police said they arrested 74-year-old Douglas Floyd Gollnick, who led them on a chase after several shootings in and around Southington.

Police recovered a .22 caliber rifle from his truck during the arrest at the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown. Gollnick was hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation.

State police said physical evidence and video footage connect the Southington shootings to the damage at the Capitol in Hartford.

