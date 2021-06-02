New Haven Police Stats Reveal Increase In Use Of Force

New Haven Police have used force more often this year than in years past. That’s according to internal departmental statistics.

The department tracks use of force in eight categories. There have been 23 more instances of use of force between January through April of this year than in the same period in 2020.

Police displayed weapons 51 times through April this year, compared to 68 times in all of last year.

Complaints to the city's Civilian Review Board are also up in 2021. While 36 complaints were reported in January through April of 2020, there have been 42 in the same period this year.