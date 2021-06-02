Cross-Sound Cable Company Sues LIPA For Millions

The company that owns and operates a high-powered transmission cable that crosses under Long Island Sound has sued the Long Island Power Authority for a breach of contract.

The Cross-Sound Cable owner said LIPA withheld millions of dollars in payments last year after an explosion took the power line out of service last year.

LIPA blamed the explosion on the Cross Sound Cable company’s equipment. The company said the explosion was “unpredictable.”

The 24-mile cable connects the LIPA system in Shoreham to the New England grid in New Haven, Connecticut.

Cross-Sound is seeking at least $6.4 million in back payments from LIPA.