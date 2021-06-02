Connecticut's Final Coal Plant Snuffed Out

Connecticut’s last coal-burning power plant is officially offline after years of partial service.

The power plant is in Bridgeport. PSEG announced it would shut down the plant in 2019 when a 485-megawatt natural gas plant opened nearby.

City officials said the plant was almost entirely dormant in 2019 and 2020, but was used for two months during a particularly cold stretch this past January and February.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said the plant served its purpose well in the past, but the city was ready to move forward with clean air and more efficient power methods.