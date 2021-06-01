Bullet Holes Discovered In Connecticut's Capitol Building

Police are investigating multiple bullet holes that were discovered Tuesday in the glass windows of Connecticut's state Capitol building.

Authorities said the bullet holes were found on the south side of the building.

House Speaker Matt Ritter said the investigators “best guess” right now, is that it happened Monday night. No one was injured.

State Police and Hartford police are assisting the State Capitol police in the investigation.

The building remains closed to the public because of continuing COVID-19 protocols. Only lawmakers, staff and media are allowed inside.