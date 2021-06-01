© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

'A Different Type Of Hatred': Lamont Appoints People To New Connecticut Hate Crimes Advisory Council

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published June 1, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT
People take part in a rally against hate and confront the rising violence against Asian Americans at Columbus Park in the Chinatown section of Manhattan borough of New York, on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
/
Associated Press

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has appointed 25 people to the newly created Connecticut Hate Crimes Advisory Council, formed after the recent surge of hate crimes across the country.

The council is responsible for coordinating programs to increase community awareness and reporting of hate crimes.

Governor Ned Lamont said it’s important to take action.

“If you don’t stand up everyday to this type of hatred it will continue and it's not going to continue in Connecticut it's not going to continue in America. This type of hatred is a different type of hatred,” Lamont said.

Council members will make recommendations for hate crime legislation including sentencing guidelines.

