$606M New Haven Operating Budget Advances To Mayor's Desk

The City of New Haven is well on it’s way to getting a new budget.

The Board of Alders adopted a $606 million operating spending plan for the new fiscal year, by a vote of 27 to 2.

The budget assumes that the state and Yale University will also provide an extra $53 million.

The alders also approved Mayor Justin Elicker's two-year $60 million capital fund budget without changes.

Money will go into five new funds that match up with the alders' five top legislative priorities. They include job training, community policing and health engagement.

The approved budget now advances to Elicker’s office for a final signature before going into effect on July 1.