New York Fiscal Watchdog Group Recommends Job Cuts To Keep MTA Afloat

A report released by a New York fiscal watchdog group has recommended several ways the Metropolitan Transportation Authority can save almost $3 billion dollars a year.

The Citizens Budget Commission said the MTA could have significant savings if they replace ticket collectors on trains with station turnstiles.

The proposal would cut the number of conductors in half, which has gotten pushback from the largest Long Island Rail Road union.

The report follows months of financial loss from low ridership and revenue on the MTA during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An MTA spokesperson said the agency welcomes the recommendations.