In Long Island Stop, Andrew Giuliani Calls For End To Masks In Schools

New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani, the son of Rudy Giuliani, held a rally outside of Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s office in Hauppauge on Wednesday afternoon.

Giuliani is seeking the GOP nomination to run against Democratic incumbent Andrew Cuomo.

Guiliani called for the end of all mask mandates for school students.

The state has lifted its requirement for children ages 2 to 5 to wear a face mask in day care settings.

Cuomo said schools in New York will reopen for full in-person learning in September.