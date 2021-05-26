© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

In Long Island Stop, Andrew Giuliani Calls For End To Masks In Schools

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published May 26, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT
In this April 28, 2021 file photo, Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, speaks to reporters outside the building where his father lives, in New York.
Mary Altaffer
/
Associated Press
In this April 28, 2021 file photo, Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, speaks to reporters outside the building where his father lives, in New York.

New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani, the son of Rudy Giuliani, held a rally outside of Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s office in Hauppauge on Wednesday afternoon.

Giuliani is seeking the GOP nomination to run against Democratic incumbent Andrew Cuomo.

Guiliani called for the end of all mask mandates for school students.

The state has lifted its requirement for children ages 2 to 5 to wear a face mask in day care settings.

Cuomo said schools in New York will reopen for full in-person learning in September.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandNew YorkJ.D. Allen2022 ElectionsAndrew Giuliani
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
See stories by J.D. Allen