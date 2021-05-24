Overcharged Connecticut Customers To Receive $9M In Electricity Bill Credits

Connecticut residents who were overcharged by their electric suppliers will receive more than $9 million in credits.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) said there were multiple cases of several suppliers that failed to follow regulations intended to protect customers.

Those cases included customers complaining they were overbilled because their suppliers had failed to provide rate information to utilities, or electric distribution companies.

PURA did not say how many customers will receive credits or what the average amount will be.