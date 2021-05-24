MTA Extends Vaccine Offering At Penn Station, Grand Central

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said its public vaccination program will be extended through this week at Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal.

The program has administered more than 10,000 vaccinations at locations through New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley since opening earlier this month.

The agency said bringing the vaccine to where people are passing daily has made it possible for thousands to get vaccinated.

Anyone, whether a New Yorker, out-of-state commuter or tourist, is eligible to receive the vaccine at either location.