Long Island News

MTA Extends Vaccine Offering At Penn Station, Grand Central

Clare Secrist
Published May 24, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT
Grand Central Station
Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said its public vaccination program will be extended through this week at Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal.

The program has administered more than 10,000 vaccinations at locations through New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley since opening earlier this month.

The agency said bringing the vaccine to where people are passing daily has made it possible for thousands to get vaccinated.

Anyone, whether a New Yorker, out-of-state commuter or tourist, is eligible to receive the vaccine at either location.

Long Island News, New York, New York City, Coronavirus, COVID-19, COVID-19 Vaccine
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
