Long Island News

Long Island Researchers Looking Into Grey Seal Population

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published May 24, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT
Image by Wolfgang Vogt from Pixabay
A Long Island marine life conservation group has partnered with several research centers in the Northeast to study harbor and grey seals.

The pilot study was conducted this past winter.

Researchers at the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society in Hampton Bays caught seals at low tide with a net, then pulled them ashore so they could conduct a health check up.

The data collected will help researchers look at the overall health of the seal population, their genetics, diet and assess the differences between the two groups.

