Pfizer Executive Shares Vaccine Insight With Connecticut Business Leaders

Local leaders and businesses in Eastern Connecticut have been getting an insight into the COVID-19 vaccine work from Groton based Pfizer.

Jean Lee is Vice President and Head of Portfolio and Project Management for Global Development at Pfizer. She said when it came to collaboration on the vaccine, it was a hands-on approach, no matter where in the world you were.

“If you were on the study team, the clinical team, there were members in different locations throughout the Globe. So, essentially, we could work all day for somebody in the system and somebody on the team. And that was exactly what we did. A meeting in the morning, a meeting in the evening and depending on where you were you would check in to that meeting,” Lee said.

Pfizer is preparing to deliver 2.5 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 and 3 billion doses in 2022.