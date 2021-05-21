© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

New York AG Proposes Raising Threshold For Police Use Of Force

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published May 21, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT
police_pixabay_160926.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has proposed legislation that would raise the standard for when police can only use force as a last resort.

The draft legislation adds a number requirements that police must first exhaust before using force, including de-escalation and lower levels of force.

Suffolk and Nassau County Police said they already employ such methods. Earlier this week, Nassau police said they avoided shooting a man who pointed a BB-gun at two detectives last weekend.

However, James’s legislation would give local prosecutors more ability to bring criminal charges.

“It's a gray area that has been outlined and identified by prosecutors in our office charged with investigating police related killings,” James said.

Suffolk and Nassau police unions didn’t immediately respond for comment. New York City’s police union said the legislation would make it “impossible” for officers to know when they can use force and will cause officers to avoid confrontations.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandSuffolk CountyNew YorkNassau CountypoliceLetitia JamesCharles LanePolice Reform
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane