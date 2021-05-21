Connecticut Senate Passes Bill To Help Hire And Keep More Teachers Of Color

The Connecticut Senate has passed legislation that would help boost the recruitment and retention of teachers of color in the state.

The bill would require the state Department of Education to establish an in-residency program to help candidates become full-time certified teachers.

It also calls for school districts to create plans that promote the teaching profession as a career option to students in high school.

School personnel who are responsible for hiring educators would be required to complete a video training addressing implicit bias in the hiring process.

State Senator Marylin Moore said she hopes that by having more teachers of color to look up to, more students of color would be able see themselves in that career.

The measure needs to pass the House and get a signature from the governor to become law.