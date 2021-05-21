Connecticut House OKs Sports Betting Deal With Tribes

The Connecticut House of Representatives has approved an online sports betting deal with the state’s two federally recognized Indian tribes.

Maria Horn is the House chair of the Public Safety Committee. She said the deal permits the tribes to expand their gambling operations beyond their reservations.

“Off reservation they would be permitted to do online sports betting, online casino games and online fantasy contests. The (state) lottery is also permitted to do online sports gaming, retail sports locations, 15 retail sports locations including, specifically one in Hartford and one in Bridgeport.

Horn said state revenues from the deal are projected to start from about $30 million in the first year to about $75 million by the fifth year.

The deal goes to the Senate for action.

It also needs approval from the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs.