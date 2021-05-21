Connecticut Airport Authority Head Encourages Coordination As Tweed Expands

The head of the Connecticut Airport Authority has called for the expansion of Tweed New Haven Regional Airport. However, Executive Director Kevin Dillon said Tweed needs to coordinate its plans with Bradley International Airport.

Dillon said this project has to be done carefully otherwise growing competition between the airports could result in a reduced number of flights and fewer services for travelers.

Earlier this month, Tweed entered into a long-term agreement with Avports, an airport operations and management company.

The company will invest $100 million to improve the airport. The upgrades will include a longer runway and a new terminal on the East Haven side.